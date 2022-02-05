Advertisement

Go Red for Women Day brings attention to womens heart health

Go Red for women
Go Red for women(MGN)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today is Go Red for women Day. This day happens on the first Friday in February each year for the purpose of bringing attention and awareness to women’s cardiovascular health.

8.6 million women die each year from cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Dawson Dowe, a Cardiologist at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung and a Med Center Partner says, “cardiovascular death is responsible for the number one cause of death in women. And for the most part, it is preventable, about 80 to 90% or so cases are preventable.”

She says there are ways to reverse or improve heart disease by changing a few things in your life. “It’s always important to start early at a very young age, exercising routinely, you know, on a regular basis to mitigate or lower your risk.” Dr. Dawson Dowe says, “Know your numbers, know your risk factors. If you’re diabetic, make sure you know what your fasting glucose levels are, as well as the hemoglobin, A1C. If you have high blood pressure, make sure that’s under control, high cholesterol levels as well.”

WBKO News’ Kelly Austin spoke with Dr. Dawson Dowe about why Go Red for Women Day is so important and what can be done to keep our hearts healthy and what signs to watch for, when to see a doctor, and ways to help improve our heart health.

Find more information on Go Red for women at this link Go Red for Women Wear Red and Give | Go Red for Women

