Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Elijah Logsdon

Elijah Logsdon is not your typical six-year-old, at such a young age Logsdon is battling one of the toughest illnesses but remaining hopeful through his faith.

“He’s battling cancer and taking chemo and staying positive during it all, he keeps his faith within him, he keeps saying that God’s gonna heal him,” says Shelvy McCoy, Elijah Logsdon’s grandmother.

“He has a cancer called ganglioglioma, it’s a neck and spinal tumor. And what it was, was at the base of his brain, it was a tumor that started there. And it went six inches down into his spinal cavity, and they had to go in and they had to reset that. And whenever they did, they actually hit a nerve in his arm,” recalls Ashley Logsdon, Elijah’s mother.

Logsdon’s mom says it’s tough seeing her child suffer from cancer and through social media she’s sharing Elijah’s testimony.

“I was happy that we get to kind of spread his testimony, because everything that we’re going through, it really is a testimony. And we’ve kind of our, the whole thing has been that God is bigger, he can overcome anything through prayer and through faith,” says Ashley Logsdon.

“He knows about his illness and everything, but he just keeps a smile and keeps telling people that God’s gonna heal him,” adds his grandmother.

Elijah loves getting cards in the mail if you’d like to send him one, you can send it to 2161 Flint Knob Rd in Cave City, Kentucky

