Ice, flooding cause road troubles for motorists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Icy roads causing some impact for commuters Friday morning.

Bowling Green saw almost 3″ of rain Wednesday through Thursday.

A rare occurrence - flooding with the freezing rain.

Marty Drive off of Russellville Road in Bowling Green has been closed due to flooding.

Ice seems to still be an issue Friday evening on rural routes and shaded areas.

“This morning they were completely iced over and as the day progressed they got more melted off and the salt was working on them, said the Warren County Road Department. “This was no comparison to some of the others in the previous years that I’ve worked. Still some icy spots in the shaded areas and some of the untreated spots.”

There is a flood warning through Friday night for Drakes Creek at Alvaton, a flood advisory for the Rough River in Ohio County and for parts of the Green River into the weekend.

