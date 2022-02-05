Advertisement

Ice, flooding cause road troubles for motorists

weather
weather(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Icy roads causing some impact for commuters Friday morning.

Bowling Green saw almost 3″ of rain Wednesday through Thursday.

A rare occurrence - flooding with the freezing rain.

Marty Drive off of Russellville Road in Bowling Green has been closed due to flooding.

Ice seems to still be an issue Friday evening on rural routes and shaded areas.

“This morning they were completely iced over and as the day progressed they got more melted off and the salt was working on them, said the Warren County Road Department. “This was no comparison to some of the others in the previous years that I’ve worked. Still some icy spots in the shaded areas and some of the untreated spots.”

There is a flood warning through Friday night for Drakes Creek at Alvaton, a flood advisory for the Rough River in Ohio County and for parts of the Green River into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting on Dishman Lane.
Juvenile arrested after man shot, killed inside Dishman Lane home
William Bennett Mug
Bowling Green man arrested for 150 counts of child pornography
Freezing rain will move into the region based on the times posted inside the different colored...
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and ice accumulations for south central Kentucky
Injury accident
One dead after accident involving a deputy near the Bypass
Bypass Burglary
2 arrested, charged with burglarizing Bypass business

Latest News

Pet walking forecast for Saturday
Dry but bitterly cold!
Sweetheart's Challenge
BGPR puts on 2nd annual Sweetheart’s Challenge event
1
Sweetheart Challenge
1
Cumberland Parkway