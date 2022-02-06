Husband, wife dead after murder-suicide in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the early morning Sunday hours.

According to the sheriff’s department, dispatch received a call around 2:30 a.m. in which the caller stated he had just shot his wife.

When authorities arrived on the scene on Adalynn Drive, they found a husband and wife both dead. The husband died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, officials said.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time as family members are being notified.

