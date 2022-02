Warren Central vs Bardstown BBB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Central Dragons got a blowout win over Bardstown on Saturday while the Greenwood Gators split a doubleheader on senior night. Check out the highlights of Saturday’s games!

GBB High School Girls Hoops and Highschool BB Scores

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.