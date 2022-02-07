Beshear: Kentucky has nearly $1 million for illegal dump cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says grants totaling nearly $1 million will be distributed to 18 counties to help clean up 80 illegal dumps.

Counties receiving grants must agree to provide a 25% match. But the state could waive the local match requirement on cleanups that cost more than $50,000.

The governor says Kentuckians deserve for their communities to be clean and safe.

Counties receiving the grants are: Anderson, Butler, Carter, Christian, Cumberland, Estill, Green, Harlan, Hart, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Pike, Warren, Wolfe and Woodford.

