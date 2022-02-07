Deemer Florist Co. prepares for Valentine’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Valentines Day a week away, florists are preparing for one of the busiest days of the year.

Deemers in Bowling Green says they have to pre-order some of their flowers as early as December.

Though Deemers has seen some shortages for their vases, they say they will have enough supplies for the holiday.

Shayla Sweeney, Deemer Floral Designer, and Shop Manager

“We work with what we have and we try to get what you want,” Shayla Sweeny with Deema said. “So I mean, we encourage you to tell us because we like to have an idea of what you are looking for, but we do the best we can up until the day.”

“We always order ahead as to what we think we will do when you order lots of roses and other flowers and we pre-booked us back in December, usually in the beginning of January. We ordered tons of supplies, baskets, vices, everything that we need ahead of time, and get extra workers coming in.”

Sweeney says they will be very busy on Valentines Day, but says her team is prepared for getting orders done as fast as possible

