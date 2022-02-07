Dry and sunny start to Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A bitterly cold start to the work week! Temperatures will flirt with the freezing mark until late this morning so make sure you bundle up and allow for a few extra minutes to warm and defrost your vehicle before the commute.

Monday morning planner (wbko)

A cold front will be pushing through our area early afternoon. Though no rain or snow will come from this, temperatures will barely make it out of the low 40s before plummeting to the 30s afterwards (late afternoon). After that, a high pressure sets in - keeping us DRY and WARMER through the mid-week! Tuesday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but we’re expected to break into the low 50s by the early afternoon hours. Wednesday will be even warmer as increased flow out of the south helps pull warmer air into the region. We’ll see daytime highs reach the mid 50s by then! A warm front lifting out of the area will leave slightly colder air for Thursday, but the warmth returns Friday. It’ll be the warmest day out of the work week with a high of 55! Overall, Wednesday and Friday are expected to be the warmest days through the week - so these will be great days to get those outdoor chores done! We’ll be cold this upcoming weekend with afternoon temperatures back in the 40s, so enjoy the little warm up we have while it lasts.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 43. Low 22. Winds W at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 32. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 54. Low 31. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 73 (2019)

Record Low Today: -5 (1984)

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (767 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 47

Yesterday’s Low: 20

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+2.11″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.99″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

