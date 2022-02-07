Dry and warmer trend through the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It certainly has been warmer this afternoon in comparison to what we’ve seen the last few days! Expect a cold Sunday night with temperatures bottoming out in the low 20s.

The next 24 hours for the WBKO viewing area. (WBKO)

Though we are tracking a warming trend into the work week, Monday will start a bit cold. A cold front will sweep through the region late morning. We could see a few stray flurries out of this, though no major impacts are expected. In fact, daytime temperatures will struggle to break into the low 40s. After that, a high pressure will dominate the area, allowing for warmer temperatures especially through the mid-week and a dry trend as well. We’ll see highs break 50 on Tuesday before a slightly warmer day arrives Wednesday. A warm front lifting out of the region will make Thursday a bit cooler, but we’ll be back to the low to mid 50s to end the work week. This upcoming weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, but we’ll be cooler Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Low 22. Winds W at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 29. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 31. Winds W at 9 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 47

Today’s Low: 20

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 69 (1925)

Record Low: -2 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+2.11″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.99″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Mold Count: Low (707 - Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.