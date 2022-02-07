Advertisement

Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s...
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s request(Source: Frontier Airlines/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday morning, Frontier Airlines flights couldn’t leave the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded them all at the airline’s request

Frontier issued a statement saying the airline experienced a technology issue. It claims that issue has been resolved and said flights should resume later in the day.

The grounding comes on the same day Frontier and Spirit Airlines announced they are merging in a deal worth $6.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
Forecast planner for the next several days.
Cold tonight, warmer Sunday!
Creekwood Cookout
Creekwood cookout changes to 3 days a week instead of daily, starting February 8
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Update: Amber Alert canceled-Children located safe and unharmed in Illinois
UPDATE: Dalton Hayes found not guilty for second degree rape

Latest News

Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit
According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014
Motown Legends
Orchestra Kentucky to put on ‘Motown Legends’ at SKyPAC Saturday
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan struggling to breathe find inhaler
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington