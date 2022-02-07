Gov. Beshear says more than $2.5 million of relief fund paid to tornado survivors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear announced Thursday that the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has now paid more than $2.5 million to in assistance payments to tornado survivors.

Of the funds, $770,000 has been paid to 77 Kentucky families who lost loved ones in the storms. $1.2 million has been given to 425 uninsured homeowners and more than $559,000 in assistance payments to 693 uninsured renters who registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In January, the Governor announced that the state would apply the funds to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms.

The FEMA registration deadline is Feb. 11, 2022, so additional payments may occur. The first fund expenditures paid for the funerals of the 77 storm victims. More than $43 million remains in the fund, and the Governor will continue to provide updates on how the fund will be used to support long-term recovery efforts.

Governor Beshear announced Monday that he partnered with Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) to launch the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund, a program that can help homeowners impacted by the pandemic rebound and avoid foreclosure.

The program is funded through $85.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that the commonwealth received to protect homeowners impacted by COVID-19. To learn more, see the full release.

The Governor also reminded Kentucky renters who suffered financially due to COVID-19 that the $264 million Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund is still in place to assist them with housing and utility payments. At least $95.7 million remains available to assist Kentucky renters.

To learn more and apply for assistance, visit TeamKYHHERF.ky.gov.

In the weeks ahead, the federal government will issue more guidance on how to apply for the funds so that Kentucky can begin addressing outstanding reclamation needs.

