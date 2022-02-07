Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month - Isaiah King

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Isaiah King.

As Bowling Green continues picking up the pieces of its city and on the journey of rebuilding, one man is showing the true spirit of giving back in a time of devastation and tragedy.

“The morning of the tornado, I got here right about daylight and notice that we had lights and power. I immediately went over to Kroger and got a few 100 hotdogs and buns and came back and fired up the grills and posted on social media that we had hot food for anybody that needed it,” says Isaiah King recalling the morning a tornado ripped through Bowling Green.

“He opened up his business to the community, stopped production of running his business and making beer to help the community out and put the community first,” says Jeremy Forsythe a friend of Isaiah.

Isaiah King the owner of Gasper Brewing decided to jump into action and give back to his community.

“We had an incredible outpouring of item donations, people showing up to volunteer to help us sort. In the first 10 days, we assembled around 1000 care packages, supply boxes, with a network of volunteer delivery drivers who got those out to the neighborhoods to people in need,” adds King.

“I was taken aback certainly I didn’t, didn’t start this for any kind of recognition. I could go on for hours about all of the volunteers, the other organizations that we’ve coordinated things with. I just, I did this in hopes that or an expectation that anybody else in the position with the ability would do the same,” says King on being nominated as a hometown hero.

Forsythe is proud to be Isaiah’s friend, “just wish him the best and keep doing what he’s doing because he’s doing the right thing for this community and for his business.”

