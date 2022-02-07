Advertisement

Kentucky court rules for newspaper to get harassment records

The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - An appeals court has ruled in favor of a Kentucky newspaper seeking records of a sexual harassment complaint against a Republican state lawmaker.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports, the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled in their favor on Friday, upholding a lower court ruling.

The court determined that the state Open Records Act entitles the newspaper to view a 2015 complaint against former state Rep. Jim Stewart III and any resulting investigation.

House and Senate leaders have fought the newspaper’s request for four years, even changing the law in 2021.

But the appeals court ruled that lawmakers couldn’t use their new law retroactively to conceal documents.

