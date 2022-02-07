Man arrested for shooting at woman, juvenile son at gas station

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot at a woman and her juvenile son at a gas station.

According to the Russellville Police Department, officers were called to the USA Fuel parking lot on Friday, Feb. 4.

Investigators say Lester Childress, 64, of Lewisburg had been in a verbal argument with the victim.

“As the victim and her juvenile son attempted to leave the USA Fuel parking lot, Childress retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and began firing shots at the victims, striking the vehicle multiple times,” the police department’s news release stated.

Investigators were able to determine Childress’s direction of travel thanks to a witness on the scene.

Officers found him traveling on KY Hwy. 100 in Simpson County.

Simpson Co. deputies and officers with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force arrested Childress.

He was booked on the following charges:

Attempted Murder, 2 counts

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Discharge of firearm across a public road

