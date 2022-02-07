MORE Sunshine in the Offing!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine from the weekend carried over into our Monday! Temperatures were seasonably cool, topping out in the mid-to-upper 40s. But get ready for warmer temperatures as we move toward mid-week!

A warmer mid-week

High pressure dominates into Tuesday, keeping us DRY and WARMER through the mid-week! Tuesday morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s, but we’re expected to break into the low 50s by the early afternoon hours. Wednesday will be even warmer as increased flow out of the south helps pull warmer air into the region. We’ll see daytime highs reach the mid-to-upper 50s! A weak front slips through late Wednesday, leaving slightly cooler air in its wake for Thursday. Warmer air returns Friday, however. A Clipper-type system grazes our region Friday evening, with an increase in wind and an increase in clouds. At this time, however, any shot for rain appears very small for our area. We’ll be colder this upcoming weekend with afternoon temperatures back in the 40s, so enjoy the little warm up we have while it lasts.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 52. Low 34. Winds SW at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 57. Low 31. Winds SW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 50. Low 27. Winds W at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 46

Today’s Low: 22

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 73 (2019)

Record Low: -5 (1984)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.98″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.86″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Mold Count: Low (707 - Mold Spore Count)

