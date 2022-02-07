Orchestra Kentucky to put on ‘Motown Legends’ at SKyPAC Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Orchestra Kentucky will be putting on its Motown Legends concert at SKyPAC.

“We’re so excited to bring the show back,” Maddie McClure with SKyPAC said. “The community really loves this show, and it’s just going to be a great night of all those Motown legends hits by the Supremes, the Four Tops, and just the great bands of the 60s.”

Franklin Bank and Trust is sponsoring the event. “It’s one of our favorites, and we really value having the Orchestra Kentucky Programming available to our community,” Amber with Franklin Bank and Trust said. “So, that’s why we want to continue to partner with SKyPAC and Orchestra Kentucky to make sure that we can bring these fun engaging programs to our community.”

Tickets to Motown Legends are on sale now at theskypac.com. The event is Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

