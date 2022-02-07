Advertisement

Panel nominates 3 attorneys for Hardin family court judge

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judicial panel has nominated three attorneys as candidates for a vacant family court judge seat in Hardin County.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says the Judicial Nominating Commission recommended Elizabethtown attorneys Melanie Goff Biggers, Dawn Lonneman Blair and Teresa Elaine Logsdon. Biggers and Blair serve as assistant county attorneys and Logsdon serves as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

The seat became vacant when Judge Pamela K. Addington’s resignation took effect Feb. 1.

The names of the three nominees are sent to the governor, who has 60 days to appoint a replacement.

