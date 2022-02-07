WKU Theatre and Dance showcases student talent with weekend performances of ‘The Dance Project’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several students in WKU’s dance program had the chance to showcase pieces they started early last year.

”We started last semester in the fall semester, with proposals of our work and we went from there,” said Sydney Bosway, a senior dance major at WKU. “We proposed those to our faculty advisors, which also are our dance professors. And they kind of gave us some feedback on the concept.”

For Bosway, being a dancer is one of her biggest passions.

”I started dancing when I was three, I think and I’ve just been dancing ever since. I love it. I really grew to love it as I was in high school, and I just knew that it’s what I wanted to do for the long term,” she said.

Many of the dancers in the showcase started dancing at a young age, Jaclyn Schiess, now a senior dance major at WKU, started dancing at the age of four.

“My grandma actually was a dancer. So my parents told me that when I was a kid, I just would never stop dancing in the house. So when I was four, they finally signed me up for lessons and I’ve been dancing ever since”, she said.

To take part in ‘The Dance Project’ showcase, students had to first complete a video adjudication as well as a live one.

Dancing and choreographing aren’t the only things that go into a production like ‘The Dance Project”, There were also opportunities for the dancers to do some behind-the-scenes work.

“Anna Patsfall is our faculty member who is over Dance Project,” said Autumn Adams, a senior dance major, “I assisted her in all of the things that need to be a little bit behind the scenes. So I send emails to the dancers and the choreographers. I ran the social media for the show, I created all the posts all the information that went on ticket sales, anything that needed to be sent out to the public or to the choreographer and dancers.

If you missed the shows over the weekend, but still want to see the showcase, a video will be available for streaming, from February 17th to February 23.

