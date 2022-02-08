Advertisement

African American Museum receives check from Bowling Green Firefighters’ Association

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American Museum received a check from the Bowling Green Firefighters’ Association on Tuesday morning after their December fire.

On December 22, a fire broke out at the museum, possibly related to the tornado damage.

On Tuesday, the firefighters who responded that night presented the museum with a check. Station Four on Morgantown Road initially answered the call, saving as many artifacts as they could.

“We’re really thankful that they were there,” Dr. John Hardin, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the African American Museum. “And so when you need someone to come to your rescue, The Bowling Green Fire Department they’re there. And in this particular instance, they were great for the African American Museum.”

Dr. Hardin says this donation will help the museum salvage and restore some of these items in the fire.

“This check will go a long way in helping us to recover those artifacts and documents that were recovered from the fire by the firefighters, so this is fantastic,” said Dr. Hardin.

Though the museum does not know when they will reopen, they have applied to FEMA and the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation for funding. They have also received and are accepting generous donations from the community.

The museum also has a GoFundMe to help offset the costs from the recovery effort.

If you would like to donate to the African American Museum’s relief fund, visit gofundme/tornadorelief.

