Bob Baffert’s hearing over Kentucky Derby win postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky stewards have postponed a hearing over Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win.

According to WLKY, our CBS affiliate in Louisville, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has not said why the hearing was delayed, but it’s been pushed back to Feb. 14.

Medina Spirit crossed the line to win last year’s Kentucky Derby, but later failed a race day drug test. Trainer Bob Baffert said an ointment caused the failed result.

The hearing could decide if the Derby win goes to the second place finisher Mandaloun, or any punishment for Baffert.

If they rule against Baffert’s win, he can appeal the decision.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.