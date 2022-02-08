Events planned to celebrate anniversary of Lincoln’s birth

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials in the Kentucky town where Abraham Lincoln was born are gearing up to celebrate the 213th anniversary of the event.

Officials told The News-Enterprise that the city of Hodgenville, the National Parks Service, the Lincoln Museum and Lincoln Days have worked together to host events on Saturday that include two wreath-laying ceremonies, a statue rededication and a luncheon.

A spokeswoman for Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park said the superintendent will speak after a floral wreath is placed at the symbolic birth cabin.

Lincoln Days President Pat Durham said another wreath will be placed at downtown Hodgenville’s boyhood Lincoln statue, which will be rededicated.

