Food truck and insurance provider team up to give hot meals to tornado survivors in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tornado survivors were able to enjoy a hot meal on Tuesday.

Thanks to a joint effort between Ramiro’s Cantina and United Health Care Community Plan of Kentucky.

The insurance provider and the food truck were aiming to feed up to 500 people.

The food truck was set up at the FEMA disaster recovery center and began giving hot meals to those interested.

Those who lined up had the ability to choose from tacos, quesadillas, bowls, and burritos of grilled chicken.

Those with the food truck say it is important to do our part to help those in need.

“We come to help Bowling Green after the tornadoes, we gotta do our thing, gotta put our “Granito de arena” as we say it,” says Aldo Garcia, with Ramiro’s Cantina.

He adds that everyone should also do their efforts to also help out especially in places like Mayfield as well.

