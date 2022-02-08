Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear signs essential caregiver measure

Kentucky State Capitol
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear signed a pandemic-related bill allowing designated family and friends to visit residents of long-term care facilities.

The measure won strong bipartisan support. The goal is to prevent long-term care residents from feeling isolated from their families as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

The bill maintains designated in-person visits in those facilities.

Under the bill, long-term care residents can designate at least one “essential personal care visitor” to make in-person visits.

Visitors could include relatives, legal guardians, friends, caregivers or volunteers. Visitors would have to follow safety protocols of the community or facility.

