HIGHLIGHTS: Bowling Green girls survive scare, boys defeat Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a rematch of last year’s 4th Region championship game, the Bowling Green Purples girls held off Barren County in a late 4th comeback, winning 40-34.

The Trojanettes and Purples were neck-and-neck entering the 4th quarter, but Bowling Green eventually trailed away on a late run thanks to clutch shots from Meadow Tisdale and LynKaylah James with about four minutes left in the game. Bowling Green remains atop the 4th Region rankings right above Barren County.

On the boys side, they handled business over the Trojans as well, soundly defeating them 78-64. They remain in the top-three region rankings between Greenwood and Warren Central.

The Bowling Green boys will travel to play Owensboro and Lyon County this week before playing their last regular-season game at home next Tuesday, February 15 against North Hardin. Meanwhile, the Purples girls host Muhlenberg County this Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Both Barren County teams will battle Franklin-Simpson in a doubleheader on Tuesday, February 8 at 6 and 7:30 p.m each, respectively.

