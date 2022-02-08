Advertisement

Highlights: Greenwood Girls fend off Apollo, boys stomp Logan County

Greenwood BBB and GBB
By Brett Alper
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood girls get their 16th win of the season over Apollo 58-46 Monday to stay 4th in the 4th Region.

The Gator girls don’t get any days rest and they’ll be back at it again Tuesday as they host Ohio County. Tipoff is set for 6 PM.

For the boys, they had an easier day, the top team in the 4th Region showed why stomping Logan County 72-28.

Unlike the girls, they’ll have themselves 4 days off and be back in action Friday as they host Warren East.

