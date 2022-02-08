Highlights: Greenwood Girls fend off Apollo, boys stomp Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood girls get their 16th win of the season over Apollo 58-46 Monday to stay 4th in the 4th Region.

The Gator girls don’t get any days rest and they’ll be back at it again Tuesday as they host Ohio County. Tipoff is set for 6 PM.

For the boys, they had an easier day, the top team in the 4th Region showed why stomping Logan County 72-28.

Unlike the girls, they’ll have themselves 4 days off and be back in action Friday as they host Warren East.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.