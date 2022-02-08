Advertisement

Kentucky assistance fund launched to help avoid foreclosures

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has launched a federally backed assistance fund that’s aimed at helping pandemic-affected homeowners avoid foreclosure.

The program is funded through $85.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that the state received to protect homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

The governor launched the program Monday along with the Kentucky Housing Corp.

Under the program, qualifying homeowners can visit TeamKYHAF.ky.gov to apply for up to $35,000 in assistance.

The governor’s office says the aid can help with delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowner’s and/or flood insurance, homeowners association fees and utility costs.

