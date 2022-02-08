Advertisement

KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot

Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on February 5, 2022 after 120 pounds of marijuana was found inside his car.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police led to the discovery of 120 pounds of marijuana.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Elizabethtown post saw a car going the wrong way on the I-65 southbound exit ramp. According to the troopers, a strong smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found three large boxes and a duffel bag containing the marijuana. Also found were two handguns and a substance believed to be meth.

A photo from Kentucky State Police showing the 120 pounds of marijuana found in the car of Jose...
A photo from Kentucky State Police showing the 120 pounds of marijuana found in the car of Jose Mariano Garcia.(Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

The driver, Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center. In addition to traffic charges, Garcia is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Garcia is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 18.

