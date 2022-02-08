KSP finds 120 lbs of pot during Saturday morning traffic stop
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - An early Saturday morning traffic stop on I-65 lead to the discovery of 120 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Georgia man.
Kentucky State Police pulled over a 2005 KIA Sorento sedan when they saw the vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-65 southbound exit ramp at the 91-mile marker.
During the stop, troopers say they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle being driven by Jose Mariano Garcia, age 47 of Lawrenceville, GA.
During a search of the vehicle, approximately 120 pounds of suspected marijuana was found.
The suspected marijuana was discovered in three large boxes and a duffel bag.
Also discovered during the search were suspected methamphetamine and two handguns.
Garcia was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center and was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in marijuana (> 5 lbs.), 1st Offense
- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, methamphetamine
- Improper turn-driving on a limited-access highway
- Careless driving
- Possession of a Handgun by a convicted felon
