Ky. positivity rate still declining; over 6K new cases reported
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 6,640 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,212,686 cases. As of Tuesday, 2,136 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 416 are in the ICU, and 208 are on ventilators.
The governor said the state is seeing a 22.97% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,892 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 26 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 13,182.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.