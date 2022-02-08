Lady Tops guard Mya Meredith out for season with torn ACL

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Lady Toppers head coach Greg Collins announced that freshman guard Mya Meredith is out for the rest of the regular season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL.

The MRI took place on Monday after she injured herself during the Lady Tops’ 71-57 win over Old Dominion last weekend. Meredith exited the game in the second half before being tended to by training staff.

Meredith scored 11 points on Saturday before exiting due to injury. This season she’s averaged 12.7 points per game - the second-most on the team. She’s been named the C-USA Freshman of the Week five times this year for her efforts.

WKU will head to Boca Raton, Florida to battle Florida Atlantic on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Lady Tops have seven regular-season games left before the C-USA Tournament in March.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.