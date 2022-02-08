Advertisement

Lone Star Championship Rodeo delayed till March due to horse illness

WKU Ag Expo Center
WKU Ag Expo Center(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The 40th annual Lone Star Championship Rodeo which takes place at WKU’S L.D. Brown Agricultural Exposition Center has been delayed due to horse illness.

The illness is called Strangles, and is the equivalent of strep throat in a human. It is caused by bacteria that get into the horse’s mouth and throat, causing swelling of the horse’s lymph nodes and a fever. It began with one horse at WKU’s farm, then spread to others.

“Our farm is quarantined right now for horses moving in and out of the farm. And so that affects the rodeo. It doesn’t really affect any other activities we do, because this illness is unique to horses, it doesn’t affect other livestock or humans”, Paul Woosley, the Director of the Agriculture Research and Education Center at WKU said.

Woosley also added that while the disease is highly contagious for horses, it is easily treatable and not transmissible to humans or other animals.

“We haven’t had any new cases or new symptoms, I should say in about a month,” he said, “However, our horses are recovered except one is still kind of showing a few symptoms and so that’s the main reason we’re delaying the rodeo. We want to make sure that we don’t have any chances of spreading it to other horses.”

Woosley added that the horses who were affected are located in a different part of the AG Expo Center and the delay is to ensure that all horses are healthy out of quarantine before the rodeo.

The rodeo is now scheduled for March 25 through the 27. For more up-to-date information on the rodeo visit lonestarrodeocompany.com.

