March-like Weather Continues!

Readings near 60 degrees for some Wednesday afternoon!
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall-to-wall sunshine dominated our Tuesday, with southwest winds pushing temperatures well into the 50s! We look to warm up a bit more Wednesday.

A temperature roller-coaster in the days ahead

Breezy southwest winds will pull even warmer air into the region Wednesday! In fact, highs will be upper 50s for many during the afternoon, with a few spots possibly pushing 60 degrees! We’ll see a few passing clouds Wednesday as a weak front moves into Kentucky. This brings in somewhat cooler air for Thursday, resulting in cooler highs in the upper 40s and low 50s - back to near average temperatures. However, a taste of March returns Friday with our warmest air of the week! We’ll finish out the work week with highs mainly in the low 60s Friday afternoon with a fair amount of sun to go with breezy southwest winds!

A cold front slides through late Friday night, ushering in chilly air for our weekend. Moisture with this system appears limited, but there is a slight chance for a light rain or light snow shower late Friday night into Saturday. Highs Sunday will struggle just to climb out of the 30s before some moderation in temperatures beginning Valentine’s Day Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. High 59. Low 34. Winds SW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. High 50. Low 30. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 61. Low 37. Winds S at 15 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 23

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 75 (1937)

Record Low: -5 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.84″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:19 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Mold Count: Low (707 - Mold Spore Count)

