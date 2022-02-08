Advertisement

Nun, 80, gets prison for $835,000 school theft to pay for gambling

Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was...
Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles nun who stole more than $835,000 to pay for a gambling habit has been sentenced to a year in federal prison.

Eighty-year-old Mary Margaret Kreuper admitted stealing the money from 2008 to 2018 while she was principal at St. James Catholic School in the LA suburb of Torrance. She pleaded guilty last July to wire fraud and money laundering.

“I have sinned, I’ve broken the law and I have no excuses,” Kreuper told the court via teleconference.

In her plea agreement, Kreuper acknowledged diverting money to pay for personal expenses including gambling expenses incurred at casinos.

She was also ordered to pay back the school approximately $825,000 as restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
A Logan County man faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot at a woman and her...
Man arrested for shooting at woman, juvenile son at gas station
Forecast planner for the next several days.
Cold tonight, warmer Sunday!
Creekwood Cookout
Creekwood cookout changes to 3 days a week instead of daily, starting February 8
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Update: Amber Alert canceled-Children located safe and unharmed in Illinois

Latest News

Lone Star Championship Rodeo at WKY Delayed Till March Due to Horse Illness
Lone Star Championship Rodeo at WKY Delayed Till March Due to Horse Illness
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff
WKU Ag Expo Center
Lone Star Championship Rodeo delayed till March due to horse illness
Classroom generic
Proposed bill could ban controversial topics in Kentucky classrooms