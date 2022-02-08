Proposed bill could ban controversial topics in Kentucky classrooms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Critical race theory is a controversial topic that state lawmakers across the country are debating, and now, are proposing legislation against.

The Kentucky Department of Education said it is not aware of any Kentucky school district teaching critical race theory. However, a bill introduced last week, Senate Bill 138, could prohibit schools from discussing current events or controversial topics.

A summary of the nine-page bill on the Legislative Research Commission’s website said its purpose is to require public schools to provide instruction consistent with designated concepts related to race, sex, and religion. It goes on to say that nothing in the bill should be construed to restrict “impartial historical instruction.”

The Kentucky Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is urging the state Senate to drop the bill that they said would “restrict anti-racism teaching.”

It would be called the “Teaching American Principles Act,” but opponents say Senate Bill 138 whitewashes American history and the back story of racism.

“It seems like it is a political issue that certain candidates have found success playing on fears about this, even though it’s not being taught in schools, and now others are trying to do the same,” said Edward Mitchell, the CAIR national deputy director.

Senate Bill 138 would make some curriculum “restrictions” and provide a list of approved historical readings to be embedded in public middle and high school instruction.

“From our perspective, Senate Bill 138 is a bad solution to a problem that does not exist,” Mitchell said.

The Kentucky chapter of CAIR is calling for state lawmakers to reject the bill, which is sponsored by Republican Senators Max Wise and Robby Mills, saying while Senate Bill 138 mandates teaching historical racism, it “promotes the narrative that there are no racial barriers to success in modern America.”

“It says when you teach about it, you can only teach about historical racism, you have to avoid talking about current events, and on top of that, you have to say things like, ‘racism and slavery violated America’s founding values.’ You have to engage in this sort of whitewashing of history,” Mitchell said.

The bill does set standards for schools providing instruction consistent with a list of concepts, including all individuals are created equal, entitled to equal protection under the law, and deserves to be treated on the basis of character, not race or gender.

“I think when state legislators, whether they are Republican or Democrat, start trying to get involved in curriculum planning, it’s not going to end well,” Mitchell said.

WKYT’s Chad Hedrick sent emails to both Senator Wise and Senator Mills to gives them a chance to talk about the bill and their ideas behind it, but has not received a response from them yet.

The bill also allows students to pray or engage in religious activities at school as long as they maintain order and discipline, and don’t infringe on the rights of others. It also allows students to express religious or political viewpoints in class, homework, or other assignments without penalty for their views.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers vetoed a similar bill in that state last week.

