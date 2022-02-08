Advertisement

Retired marines helping Ky. community devastated by December storms

Tornado victims in western Kentucky are still in need of a lot of help, and now they’re getting...
Tornado victims in western Kentucky are still in need of a lot of help, and now they’re getting it thanks to a donation drive.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Tornado victims in western Kentucky still need a lot of help, and now they’re getting it thanks to a donation drive.

James Burroughs is the Junior Vice Commandant of the Richmond Marine Corps League. He visited Bremen, Kentucky after the devastating storms in December. The town of over 300 was destroyed.

“I saw the devastation, excuse me, it was beyond imagination,” Burroughs said. “And they just watch the tornado level the town. This town has been forgotten in a way. We are not gonna let that happen.”

The league has donations coming in from Pennsylvania and Indiana and local help from the Richmond Fire Department, Police Department, and other local stores and individuals.

“Food clothing and more specific items, six pallets of food, brand new toys from Toys for Tots will be given to all the children in the town,” said Burroughs.

The team will leave to go to Bremen on Saturday to drop off all the supplies.

“As a family, a community and as retired marines, upholding as our titles of marines, we don’t let anyone be left behind,” Burroughs said.

Organizers hope, if everything goes successfully this weekend, they can have another donation drive in the spring to help out those in need.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
A Logan County man faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot at a woman and her...
Man arrested for shooting at woman, juvenile son at gas station
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP finds 120 lbs of pot during Saturday morning traffic stop
WKU Ag Expo Center
Lone Star Championship Rodeo delayed until March due to horse illness

Latest News

African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky
Man Arrested During Traffic Stop for 120 Pounds of Pot
Man Arrested During Traffic Stop for 120 Pounds of Pot
Blood Assurance Joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
Blood Assurance Joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association