Seasonably warmer through the next few days!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A bitterly cold start to Tuesday as temperatures flirt with the freezing mark until later this morning. The good news? We’ll see a big warmup this afternoon!

Milder through the next few days! (wbko)

You’ll need the thick coat as you’re heading out to work or dropping the kids off at school. However, you could switch into the lighter jacket by this afternoon - we’re expecting highs to reach the low to mid 50s! Plenty of sunshine will also stay with us, so it’ll be a great day to be out and about. We’re also tracking a dry trend here in South Central Kentucky. No rain or snow for us here anytime soon! Expect even warmer conditions into Wednesday as breezy winds pull warm air into the region. In fact, highs will be in the mid to upper 50s through the afternoon. A warm front will lift our of the region on Thursday, causing us to be a bit cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s - pulling us back to near average temperatures. However, the seasonable warmth returns to end the work week. Friday will be the warmest day to come with a high of 58! It’ll be another breezy day with winds out of the south at 15 mph. Super Bowl Sunday will be colder with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but we’ll continue to see dry and sunny conditions!

Mild conditions stick around!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 54. Low 34. Winds S at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 57. Low 31. Winds SW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY. Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 50. Low 30. Winds W at 9 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 22

Record High Today: 75 (1937)

Record Low Today: -5 (1895)

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 5:19 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (767 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 46

Yesterday’s Low: 22

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.98″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.86″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

