Study: Marriage rates in Kentucky plummet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a study, fewer people are getting married as analysts found that the marriage rate in Kentucky has dropped by 34% since 2009.

The study also found that Kentucky has the 5th highest percentage of people who have gotten divorced.

Key Findings of the report below:

The national marriage rate is down 45%

The national divorce rate is down 21%

Men making over $100,000 are the most likely to be married

Women making over $75,000 are the most likely to be divorced

Full study available here.

