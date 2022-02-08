Advertisement

Study: Marriage rates in Kentucky plummet

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a study, fewer people are getting married as analysts found that the marriage rate in Kentucky has dropped by 34% since 2009.

The study also found that Kentucky has the 5th highest percentage of people who have gotten divorced.

Key Findings of the report below:

  • The national marriage rate is down 45%
  • The national divorce rate is down 21%
  • Men making over $100,000 are the most likely to be married
  • Women making over $75,000 are the most likely to be divorced

Full study available here.

