Accident claims life of Bowling Green man in Butler County

Roundhill, Ky. (WBKO) - One Bowling Green man is dead after a head-on-crash in Butler County.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 3, on February 9th at 6:15 a.m. their assistance was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to respond to a fatal accident.

Officials say the accident happened in the 4000 block of Reedyville Road (KY 185) in the Roundhill Community of Butler County.

According to a preliminary investigation, 36-year-old Dustin Fields of Leitchfield was driving his Chevrolet pickup in the southbound lane of Reedyville Rd. near the 4000 block.

Police say 63-year-old Timothy Phelps of Bowling Green was driving his Scion SUV in the northbound lane in the same location as Fields.

Authorities say both vehicles crashed head-on crossing the centerline.

Phelps was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner.

No other injuries were reported at the crash site.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.