Advertisement

Blood Assurance joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps

Blood Assurance Joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The nation’s blood centers have faced widespread shortages since 2020, which has created a strained national safety net for mass traumas and other high casualty disasters.

Because of this, Blood Assurance has now joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, so they are prepared for situations like a natural disaster or shooting.

Blood Assurance says the corps is composed of 29 community blood centers across the nation, which have committed to collecting blood units on a rotating call schedule.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 800-962-0628.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
A Logan County man faces attempted murder charges after police say he shot at a woman and her...
Man arrested for shooting at woman, juvenile son at gas station
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP finds 120 lbs of pot during Saturday morning traffic stop
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot

Latest News

African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky
Man Arrested During Traffic Stop for 120 Pounds of Pot
Man Arrested During Traffic Stop for 120 Pounds of Pot
Blood Assurance Joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
Blood Assurance Joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps