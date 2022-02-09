Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Glasgow Chainsaw Thief

Glasgow Police say someone stole $1,000 worth of chainsaws from Rural King.
By Gene Birk
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police say someone stole about $1,000 worth of chainsaws from Rural King on January 16, 2022.

They say the suspect parked in the posted fire lane, and pushed the items out of the store through the fire exit, causing the alarm to sound. Eight days later, on January 24, 2022, police say the same subject stole over $500 worth of items from Wal-Mart.

Once again the alleged thief forced his way out, causing significant damage to the door of the Lawn and Garden exit. This time the suspect stole an electric scooter, a Hoverboard, and another chainsaw.

Police believe the getaway car is a white 4-Door Acura with a silver door on the rear passenger side.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

