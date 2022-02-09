Advertisement

‘Critical need’ for volunteers to review foster care cases

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say volunteers are being sought all across Kentucky to review cases of children in the foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are “in critical need” of people who can review cases to ensure that foster children are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Officials are seeking volunteers in all 120 counties.

Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal background check and complete a training program.

They generally spend one day each month reviewing cases.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP finds 120 lbs of pot during Saturday morning traffic stop
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot
Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
Marriage rates down in KY
Study: Marriage rates in Kentucky plummet

Latest News

Photo: U.S. Army
Engineers: Black Hawk flies unmanned at Fort Campbell
Blood Drive in BG
Blood Assurance joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky