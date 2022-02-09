Advertisement

Engineers: Black Hawk flies unmanned at Fort Campbell

Photo: U.S. Army
Photo: U.S. Army(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a helicopter flew unmanned around Fort Campbell in what is the Army’s first automated flight of an empty Black Hawk.

Engineers told reporters Tuesday that the 14,000-pound helicopter successfully navigated around the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border as if it was downtown Manhattan.

WPLN-FM in Nashville reports the UH-60 aircraft was retrofitted with technology developed by the Defense Department’s research arm.

The flight was the first time the system known as ALIAS flew completely by itself.

The system is being tested with 14 different military aircraft. The 101st Airborne Division and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment are based at Fort Campbell.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP finds 120 lbs of pot during Saturday morning traffic stop
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot
Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
Marriage rates down in KY
Study: Marriage rates in Kentucky plummet

Latest News

‘Critical need’ for volunteers to review foster care cases
Blood Drive in BG
Blood Assurance joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
African American Museum Receives Check from Firefighters Association
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky
Marriage Rate Down 34% in Kentucky