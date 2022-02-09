Advertisement

Franklin-Simpson girls defeats Trojanettes on last-second shot, boys hold of Barren County

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats survived a comeback scare from their 4th Region rival Trojanettes 50-47, while the Wildcats held off the Trojans 61-49.

At halftime, the Lady Cats led 34-21. However, a third-quarter run helped Barren County take a narrow 41-40 lead in the fourth. Alera Barbee hit a fadeaway jumper with 12 seconds left to give Franklin-Simpson a 49-47 lead to put a bow on their victory.

The Lady Cats are now the second-best ranked team in the region ahead of Barren County and right behind Bowling Green.

Over on the boys side, both teams were neck-and-neck entering halftime until the Wildcats held off the Trojans, 61-49.

Franklin-Simpson welcomes Russellville in a doubleheader on Friday, February 11th. The Barren County girls welcome LaRue County that same day, while the boys welcome Cumberland County.

