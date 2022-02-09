Advertisement

Good News: Author visits with BG school, Hot Rods raise money for tornado relief, Barren Co. highlights FRYSC

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is tracking good news across our viewing area.

McNeil Elementary School students were able to visit virtually with the author of a children’s book series this week. Lauren Tarshis is the author of the “I Survived” series which tells stories from history, through the eyes of a kid who lived to tell the tale. She talked to students about her writing process and encouraged them to write stories of their own as well-- specifically, personal stories of living through a pandemic, and even the December tornadoes.

Meanwhile, help continues to pour in for December tornado victims. The Bowling Green Hot Rods raised over $22,000 to benefit the Warren County Public School’s tornado relief efforts and stuff the bus foundation of southern Kentucky. The Hot Rods auctioned 110 items from more than 70 minor league baseball teams and area businesses.

And over in Barren County, the school district is highlighting their Family Resource Youth Service Centers. They say throughout the state, in an average year, 100,000 students receive dental services, 20,000 students receive home visits and more than 325,000 weekend food bags are sent home.

Barren County Schools specifically thanked their FRYSC coordinators for taking care of the students in the community.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP finds 120 lbs of pot during Saturday morning traffic stop
Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot
Marriage rates down in KY
Study: Marriage rates in Kentucky plummet

Latest News

1
Wild Bird and Nature Store
1
Good News: Author visits with BG school, Hot Rods raise money for tornado relief, Barren Co. highlig
1
TORNADO SURVIVORS: FEMA deadline on Friday
Butler County Sheriff's Office Major Mike Craft (right) says he is taking his late father's...
Cincinnati Bengals superfan taking late father’s ashes to Super Bowl: ‘Dad will be there with me’