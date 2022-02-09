Good News: Author visits with BG school, Hot Rods raise money for tornado relief, Barren Co. highlights FRYSC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is tracking good news across our viewing area.

McNeil Elementary School students were able to visit virtually with the author of a children’s book series this week. Lauren Tarshis is the author of the “I Survived” series which tells stories from history, through the eyes of a kid who lived to tell the tale. She talked to students about her writing process and encouraged them to write stories of their own as well-- specifically, personal stories of living through a pandemic, and even the December tornadoes.

Meanwhile, help continues to pour in for December tornado victims. The Bowling Green Hot Rods raised over $22,000 to benefit the Warren County Public School’s tornado relief efforts and stuff the bus foundation of southern Kentucky. The Hot Rods auctioned 110 items from more than 70 minor league baseball teams and area businesses.

And over in Barren County, the school district is highlighting their Family Resource Youth Service Centers. They say throughout the state, in an average year, 100,000 students receive dental services, 20,000 students receive home visits and more than 325,000 weekend food bags are sent home.

Barren County Schools specifically thanked their FRYSC coordinators for taking care of the students in the community.

