A guide to preparing your backyard for spring with Jeftie Sawyer

By Katey Cook
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring is just around the corner! Now is the perfect time to start curating an inviting yard for birds, and even put out decor such as wind spinners. Jeftie Sawyer at Wild Bird & Nature Store has a collection of feeders, nesting boxes and ornaments to spruce up your backyard for spring. She said now is especially a good time to try to attract blue birds.

“They are the sweetest prettiest birds, and they have a great little song, and people love them to attract them to their yards,” Sawyer explained.

The nature store has feeders specifically for blue birds too, where no other birds are able to get in a grab the food. “You can put them close to your house so you can watch them. They don’t like to be close to other birds like via bird feeders, so don’t put a bluebird house close to it,” she explained.

Wind spinners are a big hit at the Wild Bird & Nature Store. They have plenty of options to get your background looking spring-ready.

“We have a lot of different ones in the shop, they’re heavy, they last, this one it rotates and it’s solar-powered,” Sawyer said.

You can visit the Wild Bird & Nature store at 901 Lehman Avenue in Bowling Green.

