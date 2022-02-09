Ky. woman shot 12 times advocates for responsible gun ownership legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Whitney Austin managed to survive being shot 12 times as she entered the Fifth Third Bank headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 6, 2018.

Since that harrowing experience, Whitney has dedicated her life to advocating for responsible gun ownership, crisis aversion, and suicide prevention.

“CARR is a law to help gun owners, specifically gun owners facing a crisis, that if given the opportunity to press pause and gain access to the help they need to get better, we’ll never see their Second Amendment rights terminate,” says Whitney Austin, the Executive Director and co-founder of Whitney Strong.

The proposed bill would allow the temporary transfer of firearms from an individual in crisis to a trusted person outside the household.

A temporary transfer can only occur after an individual is found to be an immediate threat to self or fellow Kentuckians by the judicial system.

Some of the bipartisan bill sponsors include Senator Paul Hornback (R) and Senator Morgan McGarvey (D).

“This bill helps by putting forward a framework by which people who are very close to someone in a crisis moment can get help from law enforcement and get help from the courts to make sure that crisis is averted,” says Senator McGarvey.

Read about the bill here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.