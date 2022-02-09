Logan County Girls roll past Warren East, Boys fall to the Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Homecoming night out at Warren East High School, the Raiders split their doubleheader with Logan County.

The girls were looking for their third straight win of the year but were spoiled by the Cougars 55-44.

The boys were spoiled however as on senior night senior Kaleb Matlock showed out scoring the first 11 points for the Raiders as they go on to beat Logan County 73-61 and move to 9-13 on the season.

The Warren East girls get a nice four day break before heading off to Campbellsville Saturday, the boys will take on Greenwood Friday.

For Logan County, they will head to Todd County Central for a boys/girls doubleheader Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.