Man in Metcalfe Co. accused of assaulting two women

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Metcalfe County is accused of assaulting two women.

On Sunday, Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of an assault. Once deputies arrived, they located two women inside a home that were injured.

According to officials, an investigation indicated that the women were injured by Charles Compton.

Compton was charged with Strangulation - 2nd Degree, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) - Minor Injury, Assault 4th Degree - Minor Injury.

He has since been released from the Barren County Jail, according to the jail’s website.

