Advertisement

Man in Metcalfe Co. accused of assaulting two women

Metcalfe Co. Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Metcalfe County is accused of assaulting two women.

On Sunday, Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of an assault. Once deputies arrived, they located two women inside a home that were injured.

According to officials, an investigation indicated that the women were injured by Charles Compton.

Compton was charged with Strangulation - 2nd Degree, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic  Violence) - Minor Injury, Assault 4th Degree - Minor Injury.

He has since been released from the Barren County Jail, according to the jail’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother of missing 4-year-old from Ky. arrested with boyfriend in Kansas
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP finds 120 lbs of pot during Saturday morning traffic stop
Murder-suicide investigation
UPDATE: Names released in Warren County murder-suicide
Jose Mariano Garcia, 47, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was arrested by Kentucky State Police on...
KSP arrests man with 120 pounds of pot
Marriage rates down in KY
Study: Marriage rates in Kentucky plummet

Latest News

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Glasgow Police say someone stole $1,000 worth of chainsaws from Rural King.
Crime Stoppers: Glasgow Chainsaw Thief
KY Woman Shot 12 Times Advocates For Responsible Gun Ownership Legislation
KY Woman Shot 12 Times Advocates For Responsible Gun Ownership Legislation
Metcalfe Co. Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women
Metcalfe Co. Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women