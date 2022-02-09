A Roller-Coaster Temperature Ride!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite some clouds, readings reached the 60s Wednesday afternoon in Bowling Green! Cooler air rolls in for Thursday before another brief warmup Friday.

Highs drop back to near seasonal levels Thursday

A weak cold front is moving through this evening with clouds and nothing more than a few sprinkles. This cold front will “cool” things down some for Thursday, but highs will still be seasonal in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, a taste of March returns Friday with our warmest air of the week! We’ll finish out the work week with highs mainly in the low 60s Friday afternoon with a fair amount of sun to go with breezy southwest winds!

A cold front slides through late Friday night, ushering in cold air for our weekend. Moisture with this system appears limited, but there is a slight chance for a light rain or light snow shower late Friday night into Saturday. Highs Sunday will struggle just to climb out of the 30s and low 40s with variably cloudy skies. The clouds move out on Sunday, but the cold air lingers with Sunday being a tad cooler than Saturday! Fortunately Valentine’s Day will warm up a bit from sunshine, westerly winds and perhaps some love in the air! Highs for the start of next week will be in the low-to-mid 40s. By Tuesday, 50s return with continued sunshine!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 52. Low 33. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and warmer. High 63. Low 37. Winds SW at 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a light rain/light snow shower early. High 42. Low 19. Winds NW at 11 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 74 (1894)

Record Low: -11 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.69″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.57″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

Today’s Sunset: 5:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

