Warm Wednesday, cooler air on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was a pleasant day with highs in the mid 50s - and Wednesday we’ll take it up a notch though we have more cloud cover with the warm air.

Going for a bike ride today? If you do, you're in luck! Just know a few sprinkles will be possible - especially for folks north of Bowling Green this evening! (WBKO)

Southwesterly winds on Wednesday will allow temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than Thursday - in fact, highs will be upper 50s for many during the afternoon, with a few spots possibly pushing 60 degrees! We’ll deal with a mix of sun and clouds with the potential for a few sprinkles in the evening as a weak cold front moves through the area - especially to the north of Bowling Green. Expect no to minimal impacts from the sprinkles. This cold front will “cool” things down some for Thursday, but highs will still be seasonal in the upper 40s and low 50s. However, a taste of March returns Friday with our warmest air of the week! We’ll finish out the work week with highs mainly in the low 60s Friday afternoon with a fair amount of sun to go with breezy southwest winds!

A cold front slides through late Friday night, ushering in cold air for our weekend. Moisture with this system appears limited, but there is a slight chance for a light rain or light snow shower late Friday night into Saturday. Highs Sunday will struggle just to climb out of the 30s and low 40s with variably cloudy skies. The clouds move out on Sunday, but the cold air lingers with Sunday being a tad cooler than Saturday! Fortunately Valentine’s Day will warm up a bit from sunshine, westerly winds and perhaps some love in the air! Highs for the start of next week will be in the low-to-mid 40s. By Tuesday, 50s return with continued sunshine!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 59. Low 32. Winds SW at 12 mph.

THURSDAY. Mostly sunny. High 52. Low 33. Winds W at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. High 61. Low 37. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High Today: 74 (1894)

Record Low Today: -11 (1899)

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 5:20 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Pollen Count: N/A

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: N/A

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 56

Yesterday’s Low: 23

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.92″ (+1.84″)

Yearly Precip: 8.44″ (+3.72″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Monthly Snowfall: 10.4″

Seasonal Snowfall: 10.4″

